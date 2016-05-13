Program of action to strengthen CIS to be signed in Bishkek on Sep 16

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The heads of the CIS Member States are expected to sign a program of action to enhance the effectiveness of the Commonwealth of Independent States at the summit on 16 September, Chairman of the Executive Committee - CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev said when speaking at the plenary meeting of the 11th Belarusian international media forum Partnership for the Future on 13 May, BelTA has learned.

"Currently, we are engaged in the active discussion of the proposals to improve the CIS. This issue will be on the agenda of the CIS summit in Bishkek on 16 September. The main outcome of the summit will be the concrete program of action to strengthen the CIS and its role in building up the cooperation," Sergei Lebedev noted.

According to him, all CIS states are in favor of keeping the organization and its further development. "But at the same time they believe it is important to adapt to the current realities, to be up to date and to make CIS activities more efficient," Sergei Lebedev said, Kazinform refers to eng.belta.by.