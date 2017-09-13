Progress in implementation of Digital Kazakhstan program in spotlight in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A meeting dedicated to the problems of digitalization chaired by President Nursultan Nazarbayev has kicked off in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

The event is organized by the Ministry of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan together with JSC "National Information and Communication Holding "Zerde". An exhibition showcasing over 30 IT projects of government agencies, national companies and organizations has already started within the framework of the meeting.

Almost all members of the Cabinet are expected to partake in the meeting and report on the progress in implementation of digital projects at respective ministries. Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev will report on introduction of broadband access across Kazakhstan and creation of the international IT startups technological park.

Reporting at the event will be Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, Investment and Development Minister Zhenis Kassymbek, Defense and Aerospace Industry Minister Beibut Atamkulov, National Economy Minister Timur Suleimenov, Finance Minister Bakhyt Sultanov, Education and Science Minister Yerlan Sagadiyev, Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov, Vice Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Askar Myrzakhmetov, Astana mayor Asset Issekeshev, Chairman of the Supreme Court Kairat Mami and Prosecutor General Zhakip Assanov.

International IT experts and companies from 10 countries were invited to the event. They will participate in panel discussions in the sphere of information and communication technologies later in the day. The panel discussions will focus on the shift to digital economy, development of a startup ecosystem, and introduction of digital services.

Additionally, successful startup founders will share their stories with promising startupers and entrepreneurs during a master class within the framework of the event.