    Progress M-29M spacecraft to be launched from Baikonur in October

    20:40, 25 September 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Progress M-29M spacecraft No.429 will be launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome in October 2015, the press service of the Cosmodrome informs.

    According to the information of the center for operation of space ground-based infrastructure, the launch of the Progress M-29M spacecraft No.429 from Baikonur Cosmodromeis scheduled for October 1, 2015, 10:49 pm, Astana time.

    Currently, all the preparation work is held as scheduled.

    Baikonur Space exploration Baikonur space center News
