Progress M-29M to be launched from Baikonur today

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM - The preparation for the launch of the Progress M-29M spacecraft is almost finished in Baikonur.

According to the information of the press service of Roscosmos, the spacecraft is positioned on the rocket site of the cosmodrome. Specialists are competing the checking of all systems of the launching complex. The decision on the readiness of the spacecraft and on its launch will be made today.

The launch of the Progress M-29M is scheduled for October 1, 10:49 pm, Astana time.