Progress MS-08 launch rescheduled for Feb 13

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Launch of Soyuz-2.1a carrier with Progress MS-08 cargo ship from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan was rescheduled for a reserve date of February 13, Kazinform cites TASS.

"During the start, came an order for automatic tuning off of the engines, the reasons are to be advised," Roskosmos said. "The launch is rescheduled for a reserve date - February 13".

Later a source at the space sector told TASS that a glitch of onboard and ground parts of the computer system of the ship was to blame for the reschedule. "A glitch of onboard and ground parts of the central system is similar to the problem during October launch of Progress MS-07," the source said.

The ship was to deliver to the station about 2 tons of cargo.