Progress MS-09 launched from Baikonur, docks to ISS, completing fast-track orbital rendezvous

KOROLYOV. KAZINFORM Progress-MS-09 cargo spacecraft docked to the International Space Station (ISS), completing fast-track orbital rendezvous attempt for the first time. According to the Russian Mission Control Center, the flight took around 4 hours.

Soyuz 2.1a rocket with Progress-MS-09 cargo spacecraft was launched for a fast-track orbital rendezvous with the International Space Station (ISS) from Baikonur Cosmodrome at 00:51 Moscow time. In nine minutes, the ship was completely detached from the third stage of the rocket carrier and continued its flight to the ISS, TASS reports.

This is the spacecraft's first attempt of a fast-track orbital rendezvous with ISS. The spacecraft will deliver around 2.5 tonnes of various cargo to the station, in particular, fuel, scientific equipment, medicine and other goods.