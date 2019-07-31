Progress MS-12 space freighter blasted off from Baikonur

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Soyuz 2.1a carrier rocket with Progress MS-12 transport cargo vehicle blasted off from launch pad No. 31 of Baikonur Cosmodrome on July 31 at 06:10:46pm (Nur-Sultan time), Kazinform correspondent reports.

The first and the secondstages of the carrier rocket separated in the prescribed time. At the 10thminute after the start the third stage of the carrier-rocket separated. The ProgressMS -12 transport cargo vehicle was successfully placed into the orbit.

The Progress MS-12 shall dockwith the ISS in a little over three hours after the launch.

The freighter will deliver 1.2 tons of dry cargo, over a ton of fuel, 420kg of water and 50kg of pressured gas to the ISS. The cargo section also includes scientific equipment, life supportsystem components, containers with food stuffs, clothing, medicines andpersonal hygiene items for the crewmembers.