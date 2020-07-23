Progress MS-15 resupply ship takes off Baikonur cosmodrome

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM - Today, at 08:26 p.m. Nur-Sultan time the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-15 resupply ship was launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome site No. 31 to the International Space Station (ISS), Kazinform correspondent reports.

The launch took place in the normal mode. The separation of the separating parts of the launch vehicle was done according to the cyclic graph. Ten minutes after the launch the Progress MS-15 resupply ship separated from the rocket’s third stage and entered the orbit of an artificial Earth satellite.

The Progress MS-15 resupply ship will deliver fuel, water and other necessary products to the International Space Station.