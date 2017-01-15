  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Projects of Calatrava Grace Corporation in Astana presented to Nazarbayev

    21:48, 15 January 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA-ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with co-CEO of Calatrava Grace Corporation Micael Calatrava in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

    During the meeting the sides discussed the prospects of long-term cooperation between the company and Kazakhstan. Presentation of the company's projects planned in Astana, including the Astana sport city, was held at the meeting.

    Mr. Calatrava revealed that the corporation is involved in a mega project Dubai Creek Tower in Dubai that will surpass the height of the Burj Khalifa Tower (828 meters).

    Calatrava Grace is an investing corporation which portfolio includes dozens of projects in 32 countries with total area of 1.9 million square meters.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Kazakhstan and the UAE
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!