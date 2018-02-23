Projects worth 95 billion launched in Akmola region as part of industrialization

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of the Industrialization Map 7 projects to the amount of KZT 95 billion were launched in 2017, Governor of Akmola region Malik Murzalin informed.

KZT 63 billion were invested by private organizations into a large cement plant with capacity of 2 million tons a year which has already been commissioned. It should be noted that cement production is a new direction in the industrial segment.

KazakhAltyn concern launched 3 gold recovery factories with total capacity up to 4 tons of gold a year.

"Owing to the state innovation grant there was carried out BIOTRON GROUP project - an enterprise producing vaccines for agricultural animals (KZT60 million). This is the example of a successful symbiosis of science and business. Taking into account the specifics of our region the production will surely be in demand. This has been the first step towards creation of a biotechnological cluster in Stepnogorsk with support of the National Biotechnology Center," Murzalin said during his meeting with population.