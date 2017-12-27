Prominent political scientist elected as deputy chair of Kazakhstan's unions federation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Yerlan Sairov was elected as the new deputy chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the press service of the federation.

The participants of the meeting of the Federation's Executive Committee today also elected new chairs of four territorial branches of the federation.

Yerlan Sairov was born in 1970 in East Kazakhstan region. He previously held a number of senior positions at the Ministries of Culture, Information and Public Accord, and Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He also was a scientific director of the Institute of Cultural Development. Prior to the new appointment, Sairov served as an adviser to the chair of the Federation of Trade Unions of the Republic of Kazakhstan.