  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Prominent scholar- folklorist Edyge Turssunov passed away

    11:49, 25 December 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prominent scholar-folklorist of Kazakhstan Edyge Darigulovich Turssunov passed away.

    Cultural expert Zira Naurzbayeva expressed condolences to his family and relatives on her Facebook account: “I have always reckoned him a great person. Me and all humanity scholars named him our Teacher. We sought for his books, read them and passed them from hand to hand.”

    Farewell ceremony will be held on Monday, Dec 26, at 10:00 at the National Library (Pushkinka) in Almaty.

    Publications by Edyge Turssunov include: “Genesis of Kazakh Household Tales” (Cand.Sc. thesis, 1973), “Origin of Baksy, Akyns, Sal, Seri and Zhyrau (Doctoral thesis, 2003), “Kazakh Tales” (Chapters 1-2, 1994), “In the World of Tales, Legends, Stories, Fables and Apologues (in co-authorship with B.Kaziyev, 1983), “Turkic Myths” (Literature Readings, 2006).

    Tags:
    Culture Society Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!