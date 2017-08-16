  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Promising Kazakh puckster to play in the U.S.

    15:10, 16 August 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Barys forward Kirill Panyukov made a life-changing decision to continue his career abroad, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The 20-year-old Kazakhstani striker will play in the United States Hockey League (USHL) for a hockey club based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

    Panyukov played in 46 matches of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) earning 6 points. He also played in 9 matches of the Gagarin Cup play-offs.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Hockey
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!