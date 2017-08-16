Promising Kazakh puckster to play in the U.S.

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Barys forward Kirill Panyukov made a life-changing decision to continue his career abroad, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 20-year-old Kazakhstani striker will play in the United States Hockey League (USHL) for a hockey club based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.



Panyukov played in 46 matches of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) earning 6 points. He also played in 9 matches of the Gagarin Cup play-offs.