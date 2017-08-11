Promising Kazakhstani biathlete switches to Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani biathlete Arina Pantova will represent Russia from now on, Sports.kz reports.

Bronze medalist of the Youth Olympic Games decided to participate in the future biathlon tournaments under the colors of the Russian Federation.

The 18-year-old Pantova took to Instagram to explain her decision.



"I think I need to put the record straight. My switch has nothing to do with money! My decision was a bit spontaneous. The explanation is simple. My father was invited to work there. That's it. The fact that competition [in the Russian biathlon team] is tougher will do good for me. It will be more interesting. I have always loved Kazakhstan and I will love it! I've never said anything bad about it," t wrote.



Mind you, Arina Pantova is the daughter of Kazakhstan biathlete coach Dmitry Pantov.