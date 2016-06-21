Promo for much anticipated Westworld hits the web

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - HBO has dropped a new promo for its highly anticipated drama Westworld, Kazinform has learnt from buro247.kz.

The 10-episode project based on Michael Crichton's 1973 film stars none other than Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins as an inventor who runs an amusement park for adults populated by humanlike robots. Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden are also set to appear in the upcoming science fiction thriller series.



The drama is produced by J.J. Abrams and Bryan Burk and written by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, the man behind such Hollywood blockbusters as The Dark Knight, Interstellar and crime drama series Person of Interest.



Westworld is scheduled to premiere this October.



