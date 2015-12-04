Promo of potential Golovkin v Alvarez fight available online

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promo of potential Golovkin v Alvarez fight that might happen in 2016 is available online.

Earlier Badlefthook.com web portal revealed that the Golovkin v Alvarez bout is one of five major fights that could happen in 2016 and the biggest fight at 160. Right after Canelo Alvarez defeated Miguel Cotto in late November, he said in his post-match interview that he would be happy to fight Golovkin. Other possible fights that get boxing fans excited include Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder, Manny Pacquiao v Terence Crawford, Sergey Kovalev v Andre Ward, and Roman Gonzalez v Guillermo Rigondeaux.