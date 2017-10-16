  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Promo video for Golovkin vs Alvarez rematch pops up online

    08:55, 16 October 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The YouTube channel of The Fight Game has posted a video dedicated to the likely rematch between Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) and Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs), Sports.kz reports.

    The rematch is slated for May 5, 2018. The list of potential cities to host the second fight includes Las Vegas, New York, and Dallas.


    Recall that the first Golovkin-Canelo fight, held in Las Vegas on September 16, ended in a split draw.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!