Promo video for Golovkin vs Alvarez rematch pops up online

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The YouTube channel of The Fight Game has posted a video dedicated to the likely rematch between Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) and Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs), Sports.kz reports.

The rematch is slated for May 5, 2018. The list of potential cities to host the second fight includes Las Vegas, New York, and Dallas.







Recall that the first Golovkin-Canelo fight, held in Las Vegas on September 16, ended in a split draw.