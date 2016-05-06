Promo video of AIBA Women&#39;s World Boxing Championships in Astana goes online

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promo video of the upcoming AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships 2016 in Kazakhstan has hit the web.

2014 world boxing champion Nazym Kyzaibai stars in the video as a boxing goddess and queen Tomiris. "The spirit of victory lives in the brave hearts of our athletes. Victory is in our blood," the voiceover says.

Astana will host the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships for the first time. The event that is set to gather athletes from 64 countries will kick off on May 19 and is due to run until May 27.

