Promo video of Dimash Kudaibergen's new show Arnau goes online

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dimash Kudaibergen has shared a promo video of his upcoming Arnau show on Instagram which is slated to be held in late June in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

Earlier Kazinform reported that the preparations for Dimash's solo show are underway. The singer is already in Kazakhstan gearing up for the concert.



Dimash told his Instagram followers that he is back in Kazakhstan rehearsing for the Arnau show which is scheduled to take place on June 29 at the Astana Arena.



The ticket for the show went on sale in March.