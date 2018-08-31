Promo video of Golovkin vs. Canelo showdown goes online

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A promo video of much-anticipated showdown between Gennady Golovkin and Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez has been released, Kazinform reports.

The Golovkin vs. Canelo fight will take place on September 15 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.



Earlier it was confirmed that two Kazakhstan's TV channels Qazaqstan and QazSport will air the fight on September 16.