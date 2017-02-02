Promo video of Golovkin vs. Jacobs hits the web

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unified middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin and WBA (Regular) champion Danny Jacobs will step into the ring in 45 days. The Madison Square Garden released a promo video of the upcoming much-anticipated fight.

The bout between the WBA (Super), IBO, WBC and IBF middleweight champion and the American boxer is scheduled to be held on March 18.

Earlier Gennady Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler said that the fight has a great response.



"The ticket sales response is great. It's going to be broadcast in over 100 countries and here in the US on HBO pay-per-view. It's a tough challenge for both fighters and really the most marketable fighters for both at the same time," Loeffler told Boxingscene.com.



According to him, Golovkin's last fight on PPV netted some 150,000 buys. Many in the world of boxing believe that the fight with Jacobs has to do better in terms of PPV views, if Golovkin wants a chance to fight with Canelo Alvarez.



However, Loeffler says right now the Kazakhstani is solely focused on the March fight with Jacobs.



