Promoter congratulates Golovkin on WBA Boxer of the month title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tom Loeffler, promoter of undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, has congratulated him on becoming the WBA Boxer of the month, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

"Gennady Golovkin - Boxer of the month - March 2017 Congrats to @GGGBoxing for winning this award again! @WBABoxing," Loeffler tweeted.



As a reminder, Golovkin defended his WBA, WBC and IBO middleweight titles by winning the 12-round fight against American Daniel Jacobs.