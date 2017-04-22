  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Promoter congratulates Golovkin on WBA Boxer of the month title

    10:44, 22 April 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tom Loeffler, promoter of undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, has congratulated him on becoming the WBA Boxer of the month, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    "Gennady Golovkin - Boxer of the month - March 2017 Congrats to @GGGBoxing for winning this award again! @WBABoxing," Loeffler tweeted.

    As a reminder, Golovkin defended his WBA, WBC and IBO middleweight titles by winning the 12-round fight against American Daniel Jacobs.

     

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!