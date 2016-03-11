Promoter: Saunders willing to face Golovkin this summer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Billy Joe Saunders' promoter Frank Warren says the Brit is ready to face Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin this summer, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"Get me Golovkin!" he has asked repeatedly and I have told him this is what I am now determined to do once he has disposed of the battle-hardened Ukrainian Bursak. If you want to fight Golovkin, you've got to beat his guy Bursak, and you've got to beat him in style," Warren was quoted as saying by Boxingscene.com.



"Obviously a Golovkin fight is a football stadium production so it can't happen until one becomes available in the summer. With Canelo Alvarez now facing Amir Khan in May I doubt a mooted showdown between the Mexican and Golovkin is going on for this year. If at all," Warren added.