ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the information of LA Times, promoter Tom Loeffler and president of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya took a break in talks regarding organization of the fight between Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez, Sports.kz informs.

As it was informed, Loeffler is currently in Europe. The sides agreed to renew the talks by June 1.