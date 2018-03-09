Promotion of Kazakhstan’s tourism discussed in Berlin

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of ITB Berlin 2018 tourism exhibition, the Kazakh Embassy in Germany hosted a panel conference dedicated to the potential of Kazakh-German tourism cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event was attended by business and expert circles of Kazakhstan and Germany, diplomats, and journalists.

In his welcoming speech, Kazakh Ambassador to Germany Bolat Nussupov talked about the top priorities of the economic diplomacy that includes the promotion of our country's tourism.

The Kazakh diplomat called on the meeting participants for more active cooperation in tourism between the two countries from the modernization of the hotel business and the organization of tourist programs to the professional training of Kazakhstani personnel.

Mr. Nussupov also gave an insight into the Kazakh President's Five Social Initiatives, which, in his opinion, are intended to improve the living standards in the country and contribute to the strengthening of Kazakhstan's tourism appeal on the world stage.



On behalf of the Federal Government of Germany, Director of the Tourism Development Department of the German Ministry of Economy and Energy Alexander Stedtfeld addressed the conference, highlighting the key role of Kazakhstan in tourism along the Great Silk Road as the center of intersection of cultures and civilizations.

"It is necessary to make efforts to create the infrastructure and conditions for more effective implementation of this role and for increasing Kazakhstan's recognizability in the global tourism world," Mr. Stedtfeld said.

He maintained that Kazakhstan has all the conditions required such as a variety of flora and fauna, the existence of wildlife sanctuaries and unique archaeological sites, the opportunities for thematic tourism, etc.

Representing Kazakhstan, Deputy Head of Kazakhtourism Company Kairat Sadvakasov pointed out the major aims and objectives specified in the 2023 Concept of Kazakhstan's Tourism Industry Development.

He paid particular attention to the prospects for the development of resort areas in Kazakhstan, new travel itineraries in the country, as well as events related to the 20th Anniversary of Astana.

At the end of the conference, the German side expressed its readiness for broad tourism cooperation with our country and invited the Kazakh partners to discuss the available opportunities.



