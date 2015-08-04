Properties legalized in Astana total KZT 12.3 billion

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana city has registered 2962 applications for legalization of real estate, the press service of the city's administration office informs.

"The Commission of the local executive bodies of Astana received 2,962 applications for legalization of property totaling KZT 47 511 602 billion including 3781 residential facilities in the amount of KZT 27 421 499 billion; 4165 non-residential facilities totaling KZT 19 632 154 million including 482 commercial facilities of KZT 13 951 480 billion. 2663 objects worth KZT 12 332 585 billion have been legalized in the capital," the statement reads. Second-tier banks have legalized 5 stakes in legal entities in the amount of KZT 457 949 000. Recall, the legalization of property will run until 31 December 2015.