Property legalization campaign discussed at Government meeting

Today, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has held a regular sitting of the Government of Kazakhstan in the in the Ukimet Uyi, Primeminister.kz informs.

Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov delivered a report on the progress in the legalization of property campaign.

According to him, currently, the amount of the claimed property in the country reached 1.4 trillion tenge, almost 1.2 trillion tenge of which has been legalized.



"Five months after under new conditions of the law, after December 1, 2015, 794 billion tenge has been legalized, which is two thirds of the total for the entire period," Sultanov said.



"It is evident that the amendments gave the good momentum for the legalization course. About 86 thousand citizens received these benefit. Increasing number of applications shows the growing interest of the population," the head of the Ministry of Finance stressed.



Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev added that during the promotional period the banks opened 910 accounts.



"At the same time 83% of all the money on special accounts was legalized within four months of the current year. The monthly addition of money to such accounts made the average of 148 billion tenge this year," Akishev said recalling that 30 banks and "Kazpost" JSC took part in the campaign.



Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Kalmukhanbet Kassymov reported on prevention of forest and steppe fires.



According to the minister, 4000 forest-steppe fires occur and cover an area of about 180 hectares in the country. The damage exceeds 230 million tenge.



In this regard, the Ministry of Interior Affairs developed a special plan for prevention and elimination of forest and steppe fires in the fire season. Currently, 4779 units of vehicles, 11 helicopters with water drainer, 47 fire trains and more than 34 thousand people are ready around the country for elimination of the forest-steppe fires in the country. At the same time, the head of the agency told about a number of problems requiring urgent solutions. In particular, not all the regions have planned the sources of fire suppression costs, construction of reservoirs, fire barriers and fire-fighting device roads.

In addition, K.Kassymov noted the low level of equipment technology and other means of extinguishing environmental agencies and local executive bodies, as well as poor efficiency available in the village fire stations and volunteer fire-fighting units.

Upon completion of the sitting Karim Massimov gave specific instructions to the state bodies.