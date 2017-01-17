Property taxes collected in Kazakhstan exceeded 42bln tenge

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The amount of taxes gathered from the population's properties has exceeded 42bln tenge in Kazakhstan. 74% of them are car taxes and 22% of them are wealth taxes, ranking.kz reported.

According to experts, growth of tax collections is observed in oil regions of the country. Thus, in Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions, growth made 24% and 25% respectively. In Atyrau region, this figure made 14%.

The biggest amount of property taxes was collected in South Kazakhstan region - +19%, 3.2bln tenge in total in January-November 2016.

The Almaty agglomeration project gave a strong impetus to the region’s development. The amount of collected property tax rose by 17% up to 3.4bln tenge. In Almaty, the growth made only 8% (up to 10.9bln tenge). In whole, the two regions gathered 34% of all the individuals’ property taxes across Kazakhstan. Astana ranks the second in collection of property taxes (5.4% bln tenge) with annual growth which made 11%.