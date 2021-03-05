  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Proposal to hold Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in Nur-Sultan on 21 May

    22:25, 05 March 2021
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A proposal has been made to hold a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on 21 May, Aide to the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Iya Malkina told a press briefing following the meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission on 5 March, BelTA has learned.

    «Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich notified the members of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission about Kazakhstan's proposal to hold a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Nur-Sultan on 21 May,» Iya Malkina said, BelTA reports.


    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union Nur-Sultan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!