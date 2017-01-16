Proposals on redistribution of powers to be presented in February

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Majilis will submit proposals on redistribution of powers between the branches of the Government this February, said Majilis deputy, member of the working group on redistribution of powers Gulmira Isinbayeva, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Each branch of power is drafting proposals on this issue now. We will draft proposals regarding the Parliament, change and transfer of some of its functions. The Supreme Court and the Prosecutor's Office will prepare their propositions too. Somewhere around late January, a common concept of amendments will be developed. Specific proposals will be will be announced early February," said Isinbayeva.



According to Gulmira Isinbayeva as soon as the newly created working group develops specific proposals it will make them public.

The working group on redistribution of powers was created by the order of President Nazarbayev. It is chaired by Head of the Presidential Executive Office and includes MPs, representatives of the Government, Supreme Court and other official structures as well as members of the country's legal and scientific communities.

Nursultan Nazarbayev suggested revising the President, Parliament and Government's powers on December 15 at the solemn meeting marking the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence.

"The new stage of the county's development objectively raises the question of strengthening the Parliament's and the Government's responsibility for its state of affairs. Kazakhstan has been and will remain a state with a presidential system of government, as provided by our Constitution, it involves our current level of development, our culture and our development path. However, it is high time to consider redistribution of powers between the President, the Government and the Parliament. A special commission shall examine these issues as well as proposals to amend the relevant laws, and possibly the Constitution ", said Nazarbayev.