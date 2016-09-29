  • kz
    Prosecutor General accompanied by 200 experts left for Aktobe region

    11:32, 29 September 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Zhakip Assanov left for Aktobe region for a working trip.

    Accompanied by around 200 specialists from all central executive authorities and non-governmental organizations, the visit of the Prosecutor General and his delegation is to solve the socio-economic problems of the region.

    Today, Zh.Assanov will meet with local community, businessmen, university and school students.

    Source: prokuror.gov.kz

    Tags:
    Prosecutor General's Office Aktobe region Other Governmental Authorities
