Prosecutor General accompanied by 200 experts left for Aktobe region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Zhakip Assanov left for Aktobe region for a working trip.

Accompanied by around 200 specialists from all central executive authorities and non-governmental organizations, the visit of the Prosecutor General and his delegation is to solve the socio-economic problems of the region.

Today, Zh.Assanov will meet with local community, businessmen, university and school students.

Source: prokuror.gov.kz