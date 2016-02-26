Prosecutor General, German Ambassador met in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Prosecutor General Askhat Daulbayev met today with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to our country Guido Herz, Kazinform refers to the Prosecutor General's press service.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral legal cooperation, in particular, the issues of interaction in fight against transnational organized crime, terrorism and extremism, cybercrime, money laundering, as well as the process of Kazakhstan's accession to the Council of Europe conventions on international judicial cooperation in criminal matters.



In the course of the talks Daulbayev told about the main areas of the activities of Kazakhstani prosecution authorities, about the ongoing work on expansion and strengthening the contractual legal framework.



He informed the Ambassador of the activities of the Academy of Law Enforcement Authorities functioning as part of the Prosecutor General's Office and expressed his willingness to establish mutually beneficial contacts with the leading educational and scientific institutions of Germany.

The parties noted the significant potential of legal cooperation between the two countries in the framework of countering terrorism, ensuring national and international security, the rapid exchange of information and experience.

The sides expressed also readiness for further deepening of cooperation to effectively confront the challenges and threats of the modern world and to develop approaches to settlement of the regional problems and to combating crimes.









