Prosecutor General orders checks following Aktobe bus tragedy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kairat Kozhamzharov has instructed the Main Transport Prosecutor's Office and regional prosecutors to organize inspections of non-scheduled bus carriers.

According to the Prosecutor General, the analysis of these carriers' work has shown systemic violations. Namely, the carriers use technically faulty and illegally modified buses, some of them do not have permits, violate traffic, passenger transportation and fire safety rules, all of which creates a threat to peoples' lives and health.

It is noted that the purpose of these inspections is to identify and shut down the carriers that fail to follow passenger transportation regulations, as well as to eliminate the causes that contribute to accidents and emergency situations on the roads.

As previously reported, on January 18, 2018, a bus with Uzbek citizens caught fire near the city of Aktobe. 52 people died and 5 another were injured as a result of the incident.

Earlier, the country's Ministry of Industry and Development suggested toughening the requirements for non-scheduled carriers.