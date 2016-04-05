Prosecutor General's Office initiates extradition of D.Kadyrbayev and A.Abdygapparova from U.S. to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On 6 December 2015, Kazakhstan joined the Inter-American Criminal Sentences Convention signed in Managua on 9 June 1993. "In this regard, Kazakhstan initiated the issue of extradition of Dias Kadyrbayev and Assel Abdygapparova, based on requests submitted by families of the convicts," Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Iogan Merkel said at a briefing today.

In June 2015, the U.S. Federal Court, MA, found Kadyrbayev guilty in committing crimes as per §371 (Conspiracy to commit offense or to defraud United States), §1519 (Destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in Federal investigations), Title 18 of the U.S. Code and sentenced him to 72-month imprisonment and payment of a USD 200,000 fine.



Assel Abdygapparova was sentenced to 28-year imprisonment in Texas for abetting murder.



Presently, the petitions are being considered by the American side.



According to Merkel, the family of Azamat Tazhayakov has not submitted any petition on his extradition yet. As soon as the Prosecutor General's Office receives such a petition, the issue on his transfer will be considered as per the international and national legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan.