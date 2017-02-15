Prosecutor General suggests investigating criminal offenses without examination

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prosecutor's General Office suggests investigating criminal offenses without examination. This was announced by the First Deputy Prosecutor General Iogan Merkel when introducing the bill "On introduction of amendments and additions to some legislative acts of RoK on improvement of law-enforcement system" at a plenary session of the Majilis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Investigation procedure of criminal misconducts is being simplified similarly to expedited proceedings. We suggest fixing traces of criminal offenses, i.e. evidences without expert studies, if unchallenged. Parties may apply for examination in court", said Merkel.

According to him, it is proposed that criminal misconduct investigations will be completed upon conviction protocol, even if inquiry was appointed.