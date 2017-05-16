Prospects of creating AIFC Stock Exchange eyed in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - A delegation of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) led by its Governor Kairat Kelimbetov held a number of important meetings in Beijing this week, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

Kairat Kelimbetov held meetings with Chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission Liu Shiyu, Chairman of the Shanghai Stock Exchange Wu Qing, representatives of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.







During the meetings, the sides discussed issues of cooperation between the regulators of the AIFC and China, access of Chinese investors to Kazakhstan's capital market, strategic partnership with the Shanghai Stock Exchange aimed at creation and development of the AIFC Stock Exchange, development of clearing and settlement activities of Chinese banks in Kazakhstan on the basis of the AIFC.



The sides noted substantial potential for development of Kazakhstan's securities market on the basis of the AIFC and stressed that cooperation between the regulators and strategic partnership on creation of the stock exchange will help the AIFC become the financial services hub of the Silk Road Economic belt.



As a reminder, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev paid a visit to China to participate in the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation on May 14-15. Attending the forum were leaders of 29 countries and heads of 3 international organizations, including the UN, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.



