Prospects of public-private partnership are opening up for Kazakhstan and Israel, PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev participated in Kazakhstan-Israeli business forum yesterday. The forum was held on the occasion of the official visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

During his speech, B. Sagintayev noted the work conducted by Kazakhstan on creation of comfortable conditions for investors. The most priority directions of cooperation of the two countries, as told by the PM, are infrastructure, agricultural industry, new technologies and innovations. Sagintayev emphasized big prospects of Kazakhstan-Israeli cooperation within public-private partnership: "Considering the extensive experience of Israel, we are ready to work together with you and we invite you to invest in Kazakhstan using this mechanism not only within large investment projects, but also within small and medium business".

It was earlier reported that the PM had met with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu. The parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, in the field of industrial and innovative development, trade and economic relations, agricultural industry, health care, IT technologies, telecommunications, safety, and exchange of practical experience on implementation of standards of OECD. The meeting resulted in mutual conclusion to intensify cooperation in the main directions.

After January 1, 2017 Kazakhstan introduces a visa-free regime for the citizens of Israel. As of November 1, 2016 in Kazakhstan there were 112 entities with participation of Israeli equity. The inflow of direct foreign investments from Israel to the Republic of Kazakhstan from 2005 till the 1st half-year of the current year equaled USD 214 million.