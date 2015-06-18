‘Prospects of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions’ conference held in Rome

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Embassy of Kazakhstan jointly with the Italian Institute for Higher Education of geopolitics and related disciplines ISAG has organized a conference "Prospects of the Congress of leaders of world and traditional religions" in the Parliament of Italy.

The event was attended by representatives of leading religions of the world, institutional authorities of Italy, prominent public figures, professors and lecturers of universities of Rome, as well as the Italian media. In his speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Italy Andrian Yelemesov informed Italian public on the peculiarities of the Kazakh model of inter-religious and inter-ethnic tolerance, which in terms of sovereign Kazakhstan, has become not only the norm of political culture, but a key principle of its public policy. It was noted that evidence of this model is the active work of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan and the 5th Congresses of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions which was recently held in Astana. The event is a unique international forum that promotes global inter-religious peace. Representatives of the Italian side in their speeches stressed that Kazakhstan's policy in this area is of great interest. In particular, deputy of the Italian Parliament representing "Lega Nord" party Paolo Grimoldi noted that Kazakhstan is a vivid example of the coexistence of different religions and respect for religious freedom. He added, that the international community continues to receive positive effect from the activity of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. It was emphasized that the 5th Congresses has also contributed to further strengthening the credibility of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the international arena as a state initiating and making a real contribution to the organization of a dialogue between different, sometimes conflicting parties.