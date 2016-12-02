Protesters not to be granted amnesty – Merkel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The persons convicted for organization of peaceful assemblies and protests and incitement of ethnic hatred a will not be granted amnesty, according to Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Iogan Merkel who said it at a meeting of the Working Group of the Majlis for discussing the bill on amnesty dedicated to the 25th jubilee of Kazakhstan's independence.

“These articles were included in the bill as a prohibition for amnesty. Corruption-related crimes, crimes committed by a group of persons, or extremely serious crimes will not be pardoned,” Merkel noted.

In his words, in case if a sentenced person fully pays back damage caused by a serious corruption crime, his/her term for serving punishment will be reduced.



As reported earlier, the draft bill provides for relief from criminal punishment, primarily of socially vulnerable groups of people, including minors, pregnant women, women with minor children and disabled children, people with disabilities, old persons, as well as those who committed minor and non-grave crimes.