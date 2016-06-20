  • kz
    Protesting teachers clash with Mexican police, leaving 6 dead, 100 injured

    14:53, 20 June 2016
    MEXICO. KAZINFORM - Six people were killed and 100 more were injured in clashes between police and teachers demonstrating in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, local media reported Monday, citing the Mexican Health Secretariat.

    Teachers blocked municipal roads to protest against employment reform in education sector, TeleSUR broadcaster said.

    The reform launched by Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto tightens requirements for teacher applicants. The reform has faced much criticism from teachers claiming that it fails to assess effectively professional skills and justifies mass layoffs, Sputniknews.com reports.

    Photo: © AFP 2016/ Pedro PARDO

    World News
