Proton-M carrier rocket with Russian military satellite launched from Baikonur

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A proton-M carries rocket with a Russian military satellite has been blasted off from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Russian defense ministry said on Thursday.

"The Proton-M heavy carrier rocket with a military satellite has been launched from the Baikonur space center," the press service said.

"The launch was carried out in a routine mode. The rocket was launched at 01:12 a.m. Moscow time," the ministry said, TASS reports.

The Briz-M upper stage has separated from the third stage of the Proton-M carrier rocket.

"At 01:22 a.m. Moscow time, the Proton-M reentry cone comprised of the Briz-M upper stage and a satellites launched in the interests of the Russian defense ministry separated from the third stage of the carrier rocked in a routine mode," the ministry said, adding that the satellite will be put in the designated orbit within hours.

The Proton-M carrier rocket was successfully launched from Baikonur at 01:12 a.m. Moscow time.