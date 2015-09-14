Proton-M with Express-AM8 to blast off from Baikonur today

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM - Proton-M launch vehicle (LV) with the upper stage "DM-03" and the communications satellite "Express-AM8" will blast off from Baikonur spaceport on September 14, 2015 at 10:00 pm Moscow time (15 September, 01:00 am Astana time).

Prelaunch checkups of the launch complex systems are being carried out in accordance with the schedule. According to the press service of the Russian Space Agency, "Express AM8" was manufactured by JSC "Academician M.F. Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems" together with Thales Alenia Space (France) by an order of the Federal State Unitary Enterprise "Russian Satellite Communications". "Express-AM8" mass is about 2100 kg. The satellite will provide telecommunication services in Russia, Europe, Africa, South and North America. Moreover, Express-AM8 will provide presidential and governmental communications. This is the second launch of "Express" satellite with "Proton-M" in 2015. In March the current year, "Proton-M" with the upper stage "Breeze-M" successfully placed into orbit SC "Express AM7", the press service of the Russian Space Agency informed.