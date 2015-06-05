Providing employment to refugees to allow Kazakhstan to avoid additional load on national budget

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has to be able to provide employment to refugees in order to avoid additional load on the national budget, UNHCR Regional Representative/Regional Coordinator for Central Asia Bernard Doyle told prior to the meeting with the Secretary of State in the Akorda.

"Kazakhstan is a stable and happy state. Therefore, I think those refugees who arrived here feel right in this country. Refugees under our protection are provided all services including social services, education and an opportunity to work," B. Doyle noted.

According to him, state bodies of Kazakhstan render all the necessary assistance to refugees in the country. In particular, the Ministry of Internal Affairs provides all the services in the sphere of healthcare and education.

"Kazakhstan also has to be able to provide employment to refugees. This is the case they refugees become independent and do not burden the national budget," B. Doyle added.