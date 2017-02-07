Provision of joint operating group for ceasefire in Syria to be signed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "The Draft Provision of the joint operating group for strengthening of the ceasefire regime in Syria has been almost prepared. It will be signed in the next meeting in Astana", said Sergey Rudskoy, General-Lieutenant and Chief of the Central Operating Department of the RF Armed Forces General Staff, RIA Novosti informed.

The additional protocol to the earlier signed agreement written by the experts of Russia and Turkey which outlines the specific measures of bolstering truce regime, has been supported by all parties of the meeting, he said.

"The Russian party has also approved and presented the "Provision of reconciled settlement" which determines the relations between the Syrian official authorities and settlements which are controlled by armed groups in the transition period ", - he added.

According to Sergey Rudskoy these documents have been submitted for concurrence with the opposition and Syrian Government.