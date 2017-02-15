  • kz
    PSG beats Barcelona 4-0

    10:54, 15 February 2017
    PARIS. KAZZNFORM Angel di Maria scored twice as Paris St-Germain stunned Barcelona to leave the Spanish side in danger of failing to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in a decade, Kazinform has learnt from BBC.

    PSG dominated this last-16 first-leg tie throughout and took the lead through Di Maria's curled free-kick.

    Julian Draxler added a second with an angled drive before Di Maria curled an effort into the top corner.

    Edinson Cavani then sealed a famous win with a powerful fourth.

    Read more .

