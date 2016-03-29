  • kz
    Pshembayev appointed chairman of republican public council on business support

    19:27, 29 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Under the resolution of the First Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan Askar Myrzakhmetov, Majilis deputy Meyram Pshembayev is appointed chairman of Republican public council on business support.

    According to the press service of the party, Meyram Pshembayev graduated from the Semipalatinsk Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Institute.
    In 1989-2004 he held the positions of chairman of the board of JSC "Aksu", head of Rosneft mission in Kazakhstan, vice-president of LLP "Kazneftekom", general manager of "KazakhOil" at Pavlodar refinery.
    In 2004-2006 he served as chairman of the Board of Directors of "Corporation" Kazahselmash", chairman of the Board "Engineering Union of Kazakhstan". In 2007 he became deputy of the Majilis.

