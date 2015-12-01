  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Psy releases horrifying, brilliant video that rivals &#39;Gangnam Style&#39;

    09:53, 01 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prepare for memes, Internet. There's a new video from Psy, and it's just as ridiculous and catchy as "Gangnam Style."

    The song, called "Daddy," features Psy dressed as himself...as well as his child and father. If that's not creepy enough, here's the song's refrain: "Where'd you get that body from?" "I got it from my daddy." Of course, it's hard to listen without drawing similarities to will.i.am's track "I Got It From My Mama." Kazinform refers to mashable.com .

    Tags:
    Culture World News Society Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!