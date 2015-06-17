  • kz
    Public Accounts Committee detected violations totaling KZT 643 bln in 2014

    17:14, 17 June 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINDFORM - The Public Accounts Committee detected violations totaling 643 bln tenge in 2014, head of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution Kozy-Korpesh Dzhanburchin informed at the CCS press conference.

    "In whole, we had 29 control events in 2014. Thus, we detected violations totaling 643 bln tenge and 112 bln of them is from the national budget. 102.6 bln tenge is due to be returned," K. Dzhanburchin said.

    "41 civil servants and 74 legal entities were brought to responsibility," he added.

