Public activists from Aktau meet with compatriots in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM Zhanartau, a public foundation from Aktau, has held a meeting with compatriots living in Azerbaijan in Baku, Kazinform's correspondent reports from Baku.

"The aim of the project dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, is to influence the development of young talents living abroad and introduce them to Kazakhstani public. In addition, we are engaged in explanation of the Message of President Nursultan Nazarbayev "Kazakhstan in the New Global Reality: Growth, rReforms and dDevelopment" and the Nation’s Plan "100 Certain Steps," says Anar Shamshadinova the head of the Foundation.

According to her, the plan is to familiarize our compatriots and to create a "pool" of Kazakh Diaspora’s representatives for further information and cooperation.

Prior to this, the foundation held a meeting with Moscow ‘s Kazakh diaspora, as well as students studying in Moscow.

As Shamshadinova noted she’s happy to see our compatriots in other countries achieving great results and being a valuable part of society due to their talent.

A short film featuring socio-economic achievements of Mangistau region during the years of independence has been shown at the meeting. The participants highly praised musical performance by Muratbek Kydyrbaev, correspondent for Zhana Omir (New Life)newspaper and Nuriyash Ospanova, the cultural worker of Kazakhstan.