Public council established under Kazakh Anti-Corruption Agency

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A public council has been established under the Kazakh Agency of Public Service and Counteraction to Corruption, Kazinform has learnt from the agency's press service.

According to Chairman of the Agency Kairat Kozhamzharov, the public council will play an important role in the day-to-day functioning of the agency as it will implement the state policy in the spheres of civil service, quality of rendering of public services and counteraction to corruption.



Members of the public council will participate in the discussion of projects and implementation of budgetary programs, draft strategic plan and normative legal acts and more.



Vice rector of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University Serikzhan Kanayev was elected as the chairman of the newly established council.